WATCH: Little Rock police release video of woman robbing Walgreens of oxycodone
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:23 a.m.
Little Rock police have released a surveillance video showing a robbery that happened Sunday when a woman walked into a Walgreens and demanded the pharmacist give her a bottle of oxycodone pills while claiming it was for her sick mother.
The pharmacist told police a short, white woman with dark sunglasses came into the store on Bowman Road in west Little Rock and handed him a note saying to give her the pills and that she had a gun and would shoot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Once he handed her the bottle, the woman told him the medication was for her mother who is battling cancer.
