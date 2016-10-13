WATCH: Little Rock police release video of woman robbing Walgreens of oxycodone

Little Rock police have released a surveillance video showing a robbery that happened Sunday when a woman walked into a Walgreens and demanded the pharmacist give her a bottle of oxycodone pills while claiming it was for her sick mother.

The pharmacist told police a short, white woman with dark sunglasses came into the store on Bowman Road in west Little Rock and handed him a note saying to give her the pills and that she had a gun and would shoot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Once he handed her the bottle, the woman told him the medication was for her mother who is battling cancer.