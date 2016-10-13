Police seize 2 pounds of marijuana, various drugs from Little Rock home

Two Little Rock men were arrested on a handful of drug charges after police found guns and 2 pounds of marijuana as well as cocaine and meth at one of their residences, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police executed a warrant at the home of 28-year-old Christopher Wilks in the 2000 block of Loncoy Street around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Officers found seven guns, 2 pounds of marijuana, 38.19 grams of powder cocaine, 1.91 grams of meth, 58 MDMA pills and eight hydrocodone pills in the home, the report showed.

Wilks and another man, 25-year-old Ralph Luster of Little Rock, are accused of maintaining a drug premises, police said.

The two men face additional felony charges of simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of marijuana with purpose, possession of cocaine with purpose, possession of meth with purpose, possession of schedule I and II substances with purpose, drug paraphernalia possession and theft by receiving.

Wilks is also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.