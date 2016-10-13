Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 2:04 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Razorbacks schedule open basketball practice for Saturday

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:35 p.m.

arkansas-manuale-watkins-right-drives-around-dusty-hannahs-during-practice-wednesday-oct-5-2016-in-bud-walton-arena

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas' Manuale Watkins (right) drives around Dusty Hannahs during practice Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have a basketball practice open to the public prior to Saturday's football game against Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks' basketball team will practice from noon to 2 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena. Fans are asked to enter the arena through the south entrance near Leroy Pond Drive.

Saturday's practice is expected to be the last open to the public before Arkansas' annual Red-White scrimmage on Oct. 23.

The Razorbacks have exhibition games scheduled against Central Missouri on Oct. 28 and Emporia State on Nov. 4. Arkansas is scheduled to open the regular season Nov. 11 against Fort Wayne.

