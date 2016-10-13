Home /
Razorbacks schedule open basketball practice for Saturday
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 12:35 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have a basketball practice open to the public prior to Saturday's football game against Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks' basketball team will practice from noon to 2 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena. Fans are asked to enter the arena through the south entrance near Leroy Pond Drive.
Saturday's practice is expected to be the last open to the public before Arkansas' annual Red-White scrimmage on Oct. 23.
The Razorbacks have exhibition games scheduled against Central Missouri on Oct. 28 and Emporia State on Nov. 4. Arkansas is scheduled to open the regular season Nov. 11 against Fort Wayne.
