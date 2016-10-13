Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday interview: 2018 LB target Bumper Pool
This article was published October 13, 2016 at 7:40 p.m.
Arkansas 2018 linebacker target Bumper Pool was on Recruiting Thursday for the second time to update the latest on his recruitment.
Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas A&M. He has numerous ties to the University of Arkansas and the state.
His sister, Maddie, is a sophomore at Arkansas while his dad, Jeff, two aunts, two cousins and one of his grandfathers also went to college in Fayetteville.
ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 153 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Recruiting Thursday interview: 2018 LB target Bumper Pool
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.