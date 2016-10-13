Recruiting Thursday interview: 2018 LB target Bumper Pool

Arkansas 2018 linebacker target Bumper Pool was on Recruiting Thursday for the second time to update the latest on his recruitment.

Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas A&M. He has numerous ties to the University of Arkansas and the state.

His sister, Maddie, is a sophomore at Arkansas while his dad, Jeff, two aunts, two cousins and one of his grandfathers also went to college in Fayetteville.

ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 153 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.