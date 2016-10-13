SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Weekly theme listings reflect a range of dining possibilities in central Arkansas, across a spectrum of settings and price ranges. Restaurant reviewers' visits are anonymous and all expenses are paid by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Eclectic

BRAVE NEW RESTAURANT

2300 Cottondale Lane, Little Rock, (501) 663-2677

Chef-owner Peter Brave consistently fulfills his advertised promise of the freshest and highest-quality ingredients with an eclectic New American tenor.

Lunch Mon-Fri, dinner Mon-Sat. Full bar. Corkage fee. Reservations. Expensive.

CAPERS

14502 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 868-7600

With wine country flair and Southern fare (Gulf seafood, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes with homemade tomato jam, etc.), this award-winning west Little Rock eatery caters to classy couples and ladies who lunch.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat, brunch Sat. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate-expensive.

CIAO BACI

605 N. Beechwood St., Little Rock, (501) 603-0238

Chef Jeff Owen has upgraded (in quality and price) the menu at this stylish Hillcrest cottage that once focused on tapas.

Dinner Mon-Sat. Full bar. Reservations (eight or more). Moderate-expensive.

COPPER GRILL

300 Third Tower, 300 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 375-3333

Capers and Cajun's Wharf magnate Mary Beth Ringgold continues to strike culinary gold with an eclectic, slightly eccentric menu in a copper-dominated decor.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate-expensive.

LOCA LUNA

3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 663-4666

Owner Mark Abernathy has given the building and the menu a 20th anniversary face-lift, perking up what uber-foodie Rachael Ray once hailed as "one of America's best neighborhood restaurants." Along with a handful of new appetizers, small plates and pasta dishes on the diverse bill of fare remain all the classics: Mark Abernathy's fabulous Blue Mesa cheese dip, the Loca Luna Seafood Platter and the brick-oven-baked pizzas.

Lunch Mon-Fri, dinner Mon-Sun, brunch and dinner Sun. Full bar. Reservations (seven or more people). Moderate.

RED DOOR

3701 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 666-8482

Mark Abernathy's next-door-to-Loca-Luna restaurant, which has also had a bit of remodeling, retains some of the Italian entrees from its former incarnation plus an eclectic range of first-rate fish dishes that includes -- surprise! -- fantastic steaks.

Brunch Tue-Sun, lunch Mon-Sat, dinner daily. Full bar. Reservations (seven or more people). Moderate.

SO RESTAURANT BAR

3610 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 663-1464

The menu includes top-notch poultry and steaks, but there's still an emphasis on seafood (including a raw bar), plus fancy cocktails and first-rate desserts, at this intimate Hillcrest establishment.

Lunch Mon-Sat, brunch Sun, dinner daily. Full bar. Corkage fee. Reservations (six or more). Expensive.

TABLE 28

Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive, Little Rock, (501) 224-8051

Chef Scott Rains, who made his culinary bones in the Bay Area and once operated a first-rate Italian place (Horseshoe Vineyard) west of Hot Springs, has remodeled his rathskeller restaurant, with lightening, brightening and modernizing, while maintaining his top-level of cuisine and keeping the $200-a-meal chef's table that gives the place its name.

Dinner Mon-Sat. Full bar. Expensive.

TRIO'S

Pavilion in the Park, 8201 Cantrell Road, Suite 100, Little Rock, (501) 221-3330

A new physical face-lift has breathed new life into Trio's, as the New American restaurant walks the tightrope of predictability and spontaneity with agility.

Lunch, dinner Mon-Sat, brunch Sun. Full bar. Reservations. Moderate.

