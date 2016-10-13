Sheriff candidate won't face charges
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:05 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against Glenn Latham, a candidate for Benton County sheriff, Benton County's prosecuting attorney said Monday.
Nathan Smith announced his decision not to seek charges against Latham after an Arkansas State Police investigation looked into a girl's accusation that Latham touched her inappropriately.
Smith said in a letter to the special agent assigned to the case that there was insufficient evidence to convict Latham of a criminal offense. The girl also recanted the allegations when interviewed by state police investigators, according to Smith's letter.
Latham is the independent candidate for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election. Shawn Holloway is his opponent. Holloway won the Republican nomination in March over Sheriff Kelley Cradduck.
Metro on 10/13/2016
Print Headline: Sheriff candidate won't face charges
