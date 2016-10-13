Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas Supreme Court strikes casino measure from ballot

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 12:05 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Style: Numbers games

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.

In the crime thriller The Accountant, Ben Affleck plays a math wizard with a very specific set of skills who works for some very bad people. And of course this genius finds himself facing some bad odds. Our Dan Lybarger counts the bodies that begin to mount up in this crime thriller. Dan also looks at the 10 films that comprise the great Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Dekalog and contemplates what it might have been like to be one of the 50,000 in attendance at the outdoor concert captured in Kevin Hart: What Now?

Meanwhile Philip Martin talks to the singular Ed Asner, a guest at this week’s Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. And Karen Martin delivers her weekly guide to the best in home video. All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: Numbers games

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online