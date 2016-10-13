Style: Numbers games

In the crime thriller The Accountant, Ben Affleck plays a math wizard with a very specific set of skills who works for some very bad people. And of course this genius finds himself facing some bad odds. Our Dan Lybarger counts the bodies that begin to mount up in this crime thriller. Dan also looks at the 10 films that comprise the great Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Dekalog and contemplates what it might have been like to be one of the 50,000 in attendance at the outdoor concert captured in Kevin Hart: What Now?

Meanwhile Philip Martin talks to the singular Ed Asner, a guest at this week’s Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. And Karen Martin delivers her weekly guide to the best in home video. All in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.