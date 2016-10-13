Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 1:55 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Angels

This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. A light sponge cake made without egg yolks

  2. What city is nicknamed "The City of Angels"?

  3. Term for a wicked or rebellious angel that has been cast out of heaven

  4. The archangel who was the messenger of God (Bible)

  5. Members of this club typically ride Harley Davidson motorcycles.

  6. In which classic film is there a guardian angel named Clarence?

  7. Pasta in long, extremely thin strands (also called capellini)

  8. Common name for the drugs phencyclidine and clenbuterol

  9. In which popular musical is the song "Angel of Music" found?

ANSWERS

  1. Angel food cake

  2. Los Angeles

  3. Fallen angel

  4. Gabriel

  5. Hells Angels motorcycle club

  6. It's a Wonderful Life

  7. Angel hair

  8. Angel dust

  9. The Phantom of the Opera

Weekend on 10/13/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Angels

