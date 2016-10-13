Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Angels
A light sponge cake made without egg yolks
What city is nicknamed "The City of Angels"?
Term for a wicked or rebellious angel that has been cast out of heaven
The archangel who was the messenger of God (Bible)
Members of this club typically ride Harley Davidson motorcycles.
In which classic film is there a guardian angel named Clarence?
Pasta in long, extremely thin strands (also called capellini)
Common name for the drugs phencyclidine and clenbuterol
In which popular musical is the song "Angel of Music" found?
ANSWERS
Angel food cake
Los Angeles
Fallen angel
Gabriel
Hells Angels motorcycle club
It's a Wonderful Life
Angel hair
Angel dust
The Phantom of the Opera
