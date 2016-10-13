Thais fear for life of long-ailing king as stocks, currency tumble

BANGKOK — Thais chanted prayers Wednesday as the country’s stock market and currency tumbled and the prime minister canceled an overseas trip amid concerns about long-ailing King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s health.

His son, the crown prince, returned home from Germany as Thais in pink shirts — a color associated with the king — gathered outside Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, which has been his home for much of the past decade.

The royal palace said in a statement late Wednesday that the 88-year-old king’s blood pressure had dropped, his liver and kidneys were not working properly and he remained on a ventilator. “His majesty’s overall condition is still unstable,” it said.

Dozens of Thais holding incense sticks and images of the king chanted prayers outside the hospital for his recovery.

“The king is the heart of our country. So without a heart, we cannot survive. So we pray for our heart, for the heart of our land,” said Donnapha Kladbupha, a 42-year-old English tutor. “I want to see him come and say hello to the Thai people again.”

Thai stocks have slid daily since Sunday, when the royal palace announced that Bhumibol’s condition was unstable, the first time it has used that phrase regarding the king’s health.

On Wednesday, the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s benchmark fell nearly 7 percent in afternoon trading before recovering somewhat for a 4.1 percent loss for the day.