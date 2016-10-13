Trump a subject for three debaters in District 2 race

CONWAY -- U.S. Rep. French Hill said Wednesday that he planned to vote for presidential nominee Donald Trump, despite recordings released last week in which the Republican bragged about being able to grope women because of his celebrity status.

Hill's remarks came during a debate filmed at the Arkansas Educational Television Network in Conway. He faced Dianne Curry, a Democrat, and Chris Hayes, a Libertarian. The 2nd Congressional District is composed of Van Buren, Conway, Faulkner, White, Perry, Pulaski and Saline counties.

Hill said both presidential candidates are flawed, but Trump's policies will be better for job growth and national security.

"I think every woman, every American, was offended by Donald Trump's remarks. They're indefensible and that's why I think it's appropriate that he immediately apologized," he said. "But likewise, I think every American has been offended by the last, particularly, the last few months of Mrs. Clinton's cover-up of her challenges with her emails."

Curry responded by questioning the response to the tape by Republicans.

"I feel that it's appalling that the Republicans in this state and across the nation could support the effort, especially with the slighting that's been done to women, Muslims, Latinos and the disabled," she said. "I'm about inclusion. I would never be not about all people."

Hayes said he hasn't seen the tape, but its contents appeared to be deplorable based on news coverage.

"I believe most anybody who's ever been around any true lady or gentleman knows that that is not acceptable behavior," he said.

During the debate, the three candidates said they wanted to expand economic opportunities, but differed in their approaches.

Asked about increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Hill said Arkansas had addressed the matter in 2014 when voters approved a ballot measure to phase in a smaller wage increase.

Hill said a too-high minimum wage would cost jobs.

"I do think all labor markets are local and I do think local people talking about their labor market is a better way to go than setting a federal minimum wage," he said. "One size fits all is not appropriate."

As for debt-free college, Hill touted Advanced Placement classes to help students gain credit before enrolling in school. He praised the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton for being a low-cost option.

Curry said $15 an hour is "maybe a little high," but she supported raising the minimum wage.

In an interview after the debate, she touted tax credits as one way to help small businesses increase minimum wages.

And during the debate, she said education and economic opportunity would help reduce the number of people in jail and save the government money in the long run.

"People deserve better. For some people that have a family of four, to live on the minimum wage that we have today is very difficult," Curry said. "I am supportive of increasing the minimum wage [to] more of a living wage."

Hayes said he did not support the minimum wage. He said he did not want businesses to take advantage of workers, but the government had no place making the decision.

He said colleges and universities are free to support debt-free college, but it shouldn't be a mandate by a national government.

Training programs set up by businesses could help students through apprenticeships, he said.

"I think the market should dictate that," he said. "I think people have the opportunity to walk away."

On criminal-justice matters, Hill said he did not believe the federal and state judiciaries have tremendous bias.

"We need a better way for people who are incarcerated to come into society through transition programs that work," he said. "I don't find Arkansas' particularly inspirational -- here's $35 and welcome back to the streets."

Faith-based organizations could play a larger role, he said, and could reduce incarceration expenses.

Curry said she had seen inequities in sentencing.

"We need, definitely, reform in those areas to make things better," she said.

Hayes said felons who have served their time should regain the right to vote. Felons, like other citizens, are frustrated by the direction of the country.

"That's one of the main problems about America today -- there is a whole group out there that feels like their voices are never heard," he said.

In closing, Hill said he understands what it's like to struggle in a regulated business and he wants to build on his work helping the economy grow faster.

Curry said she wants to provide more opportunities for education and take care of the state's senior citizens.

And Hayes asked voters to remember that the federal government cannot solve all problems, especially in foreign matters. He called for increased use of militias.

"Our current congressman has had his chance," he said. "Let's term-limit him. It's time to make a change."

