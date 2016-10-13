Trump denounces latest accusations

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump says new allegations of groping and sexual assault are not true.

The Republican nominee says on Twitter that a New York Times story on two women who allege he groped them years ago is "phony" and a "total fabrication."

Trump is also going after a People Magazine writer who alleges Trump pinned her against a wall and kissed her without consent in 2005 as she was interviewing him for a wedding anniversary story.

He tweeted: "Why didn't the writer of the twelve year old article in People Magazine mention the 'incident' in her story. Because it did not happen!"

The writer says she didn't publicize the incident at the time because she was ashamed, afraid of the repercussions and blamed herself for what she says happened.