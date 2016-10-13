Home /
The Recruiting Guy
VIDEO: Hog O-line commit Shane Clenin
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
Arkansas offensive line commitment Shane Clenin has 55 pancake blocks and is helping his team average 370 yards on the ground this season.
Clenin, 6-6, 295, 5.1 of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Illinois State and others in April.
An excellent student, Clenin has a 3.93 grade point average and plans to major in civil engineering. He's one of three offensive linemen committed to the Hogs for the 2017 class.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: Hog O-line commit Shane Clenin
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.