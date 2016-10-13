Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas Supreme Court strikes casino measure from ballot

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 9:58 a.m.
The Recruiting Guy

VIDEO: Hog O-line commit Shane Clenin

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

festus-mo-jefferson-offensive-lineman-shane-clenin-who-committed-to-arkansas-on-saturday-april-16-2016-poses-with-arkansas-offensive-line-coach-kurt-anderson-right-and-graduate-assistant-brey-cook-left

Festus (Mo.) Jefferson offensive lineman Shane Clenin, who committed to Arkansas on Saturday, April 16, 2016, poses with Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson (right) and graduate assistant Brey Cook (left).

Arkansas offensive line commitment Shane Clenin has 55 pancake blocks and is helping his team average 370 yards on the ground this season.

Clenin, 6-6, 295, 5.1 of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Illinois State and others in April.

An excellent student, Clenin has a 3.93 grade point average and plans to major in civil engineering. He's one of three offensive linemen committed to the Hogs for the 2017 class.

