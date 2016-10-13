VIDEO: Hog O-line commit Shane Clenin

Arkansas offensive line commitment Shane Clenin has 55 pancake blocks and is helping his team average 370 yards on the ground this season.

Clenin, 6-6, 295, 5.1 of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, New Mexico, Colorado State, Illinois State and others in April.

An excellent student, Clenin has a 3.93 grade point average and plans to major in civil engineering. He's one of three offensive linemen committed to the Hogs for the 2017 class.