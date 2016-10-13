Work continues to clear Arkansas River channel of Broadway Bridge debris

A portion of the Arkansas River channel remains closed as crews continue to clear the waterway of Broadway Bridge debris, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Brian Hampton, operations unit controller with the agency’s Memphis office, said work on removing remaining portions of the the bridge’s steel arch was expected to be finished between noon and mid-afternoon Thursday.

That arch, in seven pieces, came down with help of cables tied to tugboats hours after explosives failed to send it into the river Tuesday. Its landing position in the water — sideways instead of the planned upright position — has complicated the extraction process, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

As of Wednesday, two of seven pieces of the steel structure had been removed from the Arkansas River.

Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said his agency had not received word on an exact time frame for when the channel would reopen to commercial traffic.

