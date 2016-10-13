Subscribe Register Login

Arkansas Supreme Court strikes casino measure from ballot

Thursday, October 13, 2016, 12:03 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Work continues to clear Arkansas River channel of Broadway Bridge debris

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.

another-crew-works-to-pull-another-piece-of-the-arch-to-dry-land-as-efforts-went-past-a-24-hour-permit-that-closed-part-of-the-river-to-barge-traffic-the-arch-which-withstood-explosive-charges-tuesday-that-were-supposed-to-drop-it-into-the-river-in-an-upright-position-had-to-be-pulled-down-it-settled-on-its-side-making-the-retrieval-work-more-difficult-and-dangerous

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Another crew works to pull another piece of the arch to dry land as efforts went past a 24-hour permit that closed part of the river to barge traffic. The arch, which withstood explosive charges Tuesday that were supposed to drop it into the river in an upright position, had to be pulled down. It settled on its side, making the retrieval work more difficult and dangerous.

Broadway Bridge detonation and collapse

Nearly five hours after the detonation that was supposed to bring the Broadway Bridge down, two tugboats pulled it into the Arkansas River. Video by Brandon Riddle and Austin Cannon.
[View Full-Size]

Broadway Bridge Arch Demolition

The steel arch of the Broadway Bridge was demolished Tuesday in Little Rock.

A portion of the Arkansas River channel remains closed as crews continue to clear the waterway of Broadway Bridge debris, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Brian Hampton, operations unit controller with the agency’s Memphis office, said work on removing remaining portions of the the bridge’s steel arch was expected to be finished between noon and mid-afternoon Thursday.

That arch, in seven pieces, came down with help of cables tied to tugboats hours after explosives failed to send it into the river Tuesday. Its landing position in the water — sideways instead of the planned upright position — has complicated the extraction process, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

As of Wednesday, two of seven pieces of the steel structure had been removed from the Arkansas River.

[BROADWAY BRIDGE: More videos of explosion and bridge falling + traffic map, cameras, previous coverage, photos here]

Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said his agency had not received word on an exact time frame for when the channel would reopen to commercial traffic.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Work continues to clear Arkansas River channel of Broadway Bridge debris

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online