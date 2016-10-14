Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 2:14 p.m.
2 teens killed after car flips during police chase in Tulsa

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

TULSA — Authorities say two teenagers were killed and three others injured after their car flipped during a police pursuit in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the chase began on U.S. 169 after a trooper tried to pull over a driver for an expired tag. The highway patrol said the driver lost control of the car shortly after midnight Friday and the vehicle rolled over several times.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at Tulsa hospitals. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating which teen was driving at the time of the crash.

The wreck caused a shutdown of U.S. 169 northbound for about five hours Friday morning.

