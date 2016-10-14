Arkansans found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

The Jacksonville Police Department said Friday morning that it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide of two people found fatally shot inside an apartment.

Responding officers found Briani Duhon, 26, and Creig Green, 28, dead around 3:15 p.m. Thursday while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at 900 Madden Road, the listed address for Foxcroft Apartments, according to a news release.

Police spokesman April Kiser said the victims lived together and were believed to be a couple.

Authorities said that when they were unable to get anyone to come to the front door, they forced their way into the apartment. The victims’ vehicles were located in front of the building.

