Arkansas father and son arrested on child-porn charges
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
An Arkansas father and son were arrested Wednesday on 30 felony counts of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography, state attorney general's office spokesman Judd Deere said.
Officials in the attorney general's cybercrime unit began investigating David Allen, 29, of Redfield after discovering someone was using a computer at the Allen address to download sexually explicit material involving children, the release said.
David's father, 57-year-old John Allen of Redfield, was also arrested at the scene.
Both men are being held at the Grant County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond each.
