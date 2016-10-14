Arkansas man facing child-porn charge says he intended to report images to Google

A Conway man held on a child-pornography charge told authorities that he had saved sexually explicit images of children while browsing adult porn with the intention of reporting them to Google.

Mark Nipps Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday on one count of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, records show. He remained at the Faulkner County jail without bail as of Friday morning.

In a statement, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said an investigation began Monday after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

While authorities executed a search warrant at his home in the 1700 block of Clifton Street, Nipps told investigators that his Google account had been hacked about a month ago, according to the affidavit filed Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

He later clarified that his login was been disabled when the company found “objectionable material” on a Gmail account on which he stored between 10 to 20 images of child porn.