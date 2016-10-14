Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 6:20 p.m.
Arkansas housing authority director accused of stealing more than $50,000

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 5:24 p.m.

The executive director of the Helena Housing Authority is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from the agency, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said Friday.

Christopher Thyer said in a news release that Lionell S. Moss, 58, of Helena-West Helena took $57,907.40 of the housing authority’s money from October 2011 through January 2015. He was charged with theft of government funds and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The release said Moss submitted false requests for sick and annual leave. He’s also accused of making personal purchases with the housing authority’s credit card.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe on Friday and was released on bail, the release said.

