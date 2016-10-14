Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 4:16 p.m.
Authorities looking for Little Rock teen missing for more than 1 month

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 4:03 p.m.

Demia Johnson, 15, of Little Rock.

Pulaski County authorities are looking for a Little Rock teen who’s been missing for more than a month.

In a news release, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Demia Johnson was last seen Sept. 9 when she left Mills University Studies High School about 8 a.m. Her mother told police she could be in the Shorter Gardens area of North Little Rock, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said there’s no sign Johnson is in any danger and that she’s been “communicating on social media.”

Johnson has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 4 and weighs 110 pounds. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6963.

