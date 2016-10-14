HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins, Bears go live on internet

The Sylvan Hills-Pulaski Academy series is going nationwide.

The sports website Bleacher Report is producing three high school games -- today's Sylvan Hills-Pulaski Academy game, Pittsburg, Calif.-Antioch, Calif. on Nov. 5, and IMG Academy-Bishop Sullivan on Nov. 19 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Bleacher Report will live-stream today's Sylvan Hills-Pulaski Academy game at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock via Facebook Live on its Facebook page.

Sylvan Hills and Pulaski Academy certainly have the resumes for such a big stage.

The Bears (6-0) and Bruins (5-1) are tied for the 5A-Central Conference lead at 3-0. Pulaski Academy is No. 7 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Overall Top 10 and No. 1 in Class 5A. Sylvan Hills is No. 3 in Class 5A.

"The game itself is a big game," said Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley, who is 4-0 against Sylvan Hills. "Both teams are undefeated in conference. Based off of that, it's a huge game."

Kelley said Paragon Marketing approached him in early September about broadcasting a Bruins game on ESPN or Fox Sports. But ESPN and Fox declined, and Bleacher Report was interested in live-streaming high school games this season.

"They're trying to get to a younger audience," Kelley said. "They wanted to do it on Facebook Live. They wanted to come from a different angle."

Viewers watching the game on Facebook can comment and add reactions to the game in real-time, discuss with other fans and share the live stream with friends. A flyline camera will be positioned overhead for aerial coverage, and several GoPro cameras will be positioned throughout the stadium.

Kelley will wear a microphone throughout the broadcast and provide live commentary when his team goes for it on fourth down. The coach is fine with having a live microphone on him during the game, because he's done it in the past for Sports Illustrated and HBO Sports.

"I'm not a profanity user, so I don't have to worry about that," Kelley said.

During this week, Bleacher Report has had several videos on its website promoting the game. One video featured Pulaski Academy senior offensive lineman Seth Martin breaking a Guinness World Record for smashing the most pumpkins in a minute with 26. The previous record was 11. Also, Sylvan Hills and Pulaski Academy players were involved in a game of paintball, which Sylvan Hills won 3-2.

Sylvan Hills Coach Jim Withrow said his team has handled the extra attention well.

"We have just tried to keep our same routine," Withrow said. "We have tried to keep everything in check and in perspective. We have the same guys that walked in here from Day One. Nothing has changed. We have to work hard every day."

Kelley said Sylvan Hills senior quarterback Jordan Washington is one of the best dual threats in the state. Washington has completed 60 of 113 passes for 969 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 579 yards and 10 touchdowns on 102 carries.

"What makes a kid different in the dual-threat world is if he either throws the ball a lot better or runs the ball a lot better than he throws. He's really good at both," Kelley said. "He's willing to do both equally.

"He has confidence in his throwing ability. The throwing is not secondary to running. That's the way he plays the game."

The Bears are 6-0 for the third consecutive season. They were 8-0 in 2014 and 7-0 in 2015, but they failed to make it past the first round of the Class 5A playoffs both seasons.

Withrow believes this year's team is different.

"We've got a group of kids who like to compete," Withrow said. "They get after it. They make plays at the most opportune time."

Pulaski Academy entered this season with a state-high 27-game winning streak, but the Bruins' streak was stopped at 28 after losing to East High School 37-23 on Sept. 9 in Salt Lake City.

Junior quarterback Layne Hatcher and senior running back Jaren Watkins have propelled the Bruins' offense. Hatcher has completed 129 of 197 passes for 1,882 yards with 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Watkins has rushed for 962 yards and 8 touchdowns on 87 carries.

The Bruins have rebounded since the Utah loss, winning four consecutive. Kelley said playing the out-of-state competition (East, Page High School of Sand Springs, Okla., and McCracken County in Kentucky) along with playing Sylvan Hills and later in the season Little Rock McClellan is beneficial.

"I firmly believe in playing better competition," Kelley said. "It helps you in the postseason. It helps you win championships."

Pulaski Academy has won its past 44 conference games, not losing one since Nov. 6, 2009, when it fell to Little Rock Christian. The streak spans two seasons in Class 4A (2010-2011) and Class 5A.

Withrow said the Bears have to recover onside kicks and score to have a chance to knock off the Bruins.

"You have to think you can win," Withrow said. "If you think you can win, now we can talk about playing football. If you don't think you can win, then there's no point in getting on the bus. Our guys think they can win."

Sports on 10/14/2016