Coming movies

Boo! A Madea Halloween, PG-13 Madea (director Tyler Perry) winds up in the middle of mayhem and spends Halloween fending off killers, poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens. With Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Lexy Panterra, Yousef Erakat, Andre Hall, Brock O'Hurn, Bella Thorne. Oct. 21

Denial, PG-13 A historian accuses a university professor of libel when she includes him in a book about Holocaust deniers, sparking a legal battle for historical truth. With Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson, Timothy Spall; ; directed by Mick Jackson. Oct. 21

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, PG-13 Tom Cruise returns as Jack Reacher, springing into action after the arrest of an Army major (Cobie Smulders) accused of treason and seeking to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. With Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger, Holt McCallany, Robert Knepper, Austin Hebert; directed by Edward Zwick. Oct. 21

Keeping Up With the Joneses, PG-13 A suburban couple discover that their seemingly perfect new neighbors are government spies, embroiling them in an international espionage plot. With Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot, Maribeth Monroe, Matt Walsh, Michael Liu, Patton Oswalt; directed by Greg Mottola. Oct. 21

Ouija: Origin of Evil, PG-13 In 1967 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters, adding a new stunt to bolster their seance scam business, unwittingly invite into their home a merciless evil spirit that takes over the the youngest daughter. With Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Doug Jones, Parker Mack, Sam Anderson, Kate Siegel, Annalise Basso, Lulu Wilson; directed by Mike Flanagan. Oct. 21

MovieStyle on 10/14/2016