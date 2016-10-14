D-lineman Troy James gives the latest on Recruiting Thursday

Defensive lineman Troy James was on Recruiting Thursday for the second consecutive week to talk about his official visit to Arkansas and his recent decommitment from Kansas.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana. His parents made the trip to Fayetteville with him and his mother said she wanted to come back.

Receivers coach Michael Smith is his lead recruiter.