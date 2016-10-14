Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 10:11 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

D-lineman Troy James gives the latest on Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:00 a.m.

Troy James

Troy James

Defensive lineman Troy James was on Recruiting Thursday for the second consecutive week to talk about his official visit to Arkansas and his recent decommitment from Kansas.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy, has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana. His parents made the trip to Fayetteville with him and his mother said she wanted to come back.

Receivers coach Michael Smith is his lead recruiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: D-lineman Troy James gives the latest on Recruiting Thursday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online