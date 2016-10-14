Doctors successfully separate twin boys joined at the head

NEW YORK — Forty medical experts at a New York hospital have worked for 20 hours to successfully separate conjoined twins attached at the head.

Officials at Brooklyn's Montefiore Medical Center say 13-month-old boys Jadon and Anias McDonald are recovering after the marathon procedure, which ended Friday before dawn.

Hospital officials say the twins have "a long road of recovery and rehabilitation ahead of them."

The twins' mother, Nicole McDonald, posted a picture of the first twin on Facebook while the second was still undergoing surgery. She said the atmosphere at the hospital is "one of celebration mixed with uncertainty."