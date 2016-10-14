Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 4:15 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Doctors successfully separate twin boys joined at the head

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

NEW YORK — Forty medical experts at a New York hospital have worked for 20 hours to successfully separate conjoined twins attached at the head.

Officials at Brooklyn's Montefiore Medical Center say 13-month-old boys Jadon and Anias McDonald are recovering after the marathon procedure, which ended Friday before dawn.

Hospital officials say the twins have "a long road of recovery and rehabilitation ahead of them."

The twins' mother, Nicole McDonald, posted a picture of the first twin on Facebook while the second was still undergoing surgery. She said the atmosphere at the hospital is "one of celebration mixed with uncertainty."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Doctors successfully separate twin boys joined at the head

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online