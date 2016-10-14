Inmate who escaped Arkansas jail captured in Texas

An inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail earlier this month has been captured in Texas, according to the McGehee Police Department.

Jeremy Lynn Barnett, 40, of Arkansas City escaped from the McGehee jail Oct. 8 after making a hole in a fence and crawling through it while outside in the facility’s recreation area, Arkansas Online previously reported.

In a statement, McGehee Police Chief Jim White said Barnett was arrested in Sulphur Springs, Texas, around 3 a.m. Friday after authorities received a tip that the inmate was at a residence in the city.

Barnett was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas, White said.

Court records show Barnett pleaded guilty to breaking or entering and second-degree escape in August 2009.

He was booked into the McGehee jail Sept. 30 on a parole violation and was awaiting an opening at an Arkansas Department of Correction prison, White previously said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas Department of Community Correction Joint Fugitive Task Force and Sulphur Springs Police Department responded.