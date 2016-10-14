Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 2:18 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Grocery store-anchored project proposed for site of former Little Rock Sears

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettebenjamin-krain-7282016-a-giant-pile-of-letters-from-an-8-foot-tall-sears-sign-lays-on-the-sidewalk-near-the-enterance-as-an-employee-who-said-he-was-not-allowed-to-give-his-name-removes-the-few-reamining-shelves-racks-and-display-items-from-the-former-department-store-on-university-ave-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --7/28/2016-- A giant pile of letters from an 8 foot tall Sears sign lays on the sidewalk near the enterance as an employee, who said he was not allowed to give his name, removes the few reamining shelves, racks and display items from the former department store on University Ave. in Little Rock.

A grocer-anchored project is being proposed to revitalize property once occupied by the now-shuttered Sears location in Little Rock.

The Shops at University Village development, first reported by Arkansas Times, is being spearheaded by Dallas-based commercial real estate firm Shop Companies.

According to a flier, a 123,000-square-foot unnamed grocery store would sit on the 14-acre site of the former 162,082-square-foot, two-story Sears department store, which closed in July as part of the company's cost-cutting efforts.

Two outlying buildings are planned to its east — one labeled shops A with 14,000 square feet of space and the other shops B with 14,500 square feet of space — at the northwest intersection of Interstate 630 and South University Avenue.

The property, owned by Little Rock Medical Associates IV LLC and Little Rock Medical Associates Limited, also includes a 2.25-acre parcel occupied by Arkansas Specialty Orthopaedics, according to Pulaski County assessor's office records.

A 14,137-square-foot Sears Auto Center remains operational on the site of the proposed development. Its fate was not immediately clear Friday afternoon.

Attempts to reach John Doubleday, a senior partner at Shop Companies tied to the project, were not immediately successful. Doubleday has experience bringing grocers such as Kroger and Fresh Market to certain developments, according to his biography.

Shop Companies was also behind the development of Hurricane Creek Village off Interstate 30 in Benton, which is anchored by a Kroger Marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Grocery store-anchored project proposed for site of former Little Rock Sears

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online