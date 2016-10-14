Home Movies

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,

directed by Dinesh D'Souza

(PG-13, 100 minutes)

This is a poorly made, aesthetically empty, historically dubious rant against the Democratic Party's presidential candidate that relies on re-enactments of questionable history and the co-director's prison experience.

If you don't like Hillary Clinton, you'll find a lot here to give you comfort, but there's no way any intellectually honest critic could make the case that it's a good movie. So see this if you want to. Or if you want something to get outraged about. Just don't pretend it's a good movie. It's not.

What Dinesh D'Souza seems to want to be is a right-wing Michael Moore. He obviously models his on-screen persona on Moore's faux-amazed naif. He employs the same sort of wheedling, fake naivete. He has the same habit of extrapolating general conditions from a single, perhaps extraordinary case. He exhibits the same prosecutorial arrangement of facts.

But he does so without any of Moore's filmic intelligence or humanity and without a trace of Moore's empathy for those he considers his ideological enemies. This is a movie within a thesis that sounds like a collaboration between William Castle and John Birch: What if the goal of the Democratic Party is to steal the most valuable thing this world ever produced? Which is America.

D'Souza started out as an interesting if not always fair-minded writer, an obviously intelligent advocate for post-racial neoconservatism. Over 25 years or so, he has devolved into a downmarket propagandist, willing to manipulate at a lowest common denominator level. This -- and his previous films -- are cynical (and successful) ploys to make money.

The Legend of Tarzan (PG-13, 109 minutes) Fans of Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood) might find something to love here, but there's nothing special about this overly complicated modern retelling of the classic adventure tale other than special effects and some interesting visuals. With Christoph Waltz, Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou; directed by David Yates.

The Infiltrator (R, 127 minutes) A wily, intelligent and involving drama in which a highly focused U.S. Customs agent infiltrates Pablo Escobar's drug-trafficking operation in 1985 by getting chummy with Escobar's top lieutenant -- a delicate and dangerous ploy to build a case against the infamous Colombian cartel boss. With Benjamin Bratt, Diane Kruger, John Leguizamo; directed by Brad Furman.

Les Cowboys (R, 104 minutes) In this respectful, handsomely photographed and unsentimental urban European Western (with echoes of The Searchers), eastern France is the scene of a country and western music gathering that's the last place Alain, a pillar of the community, sees his 16-year-old daughter before she disappears and causes her family to fall apart. So Alain and his son Kid embark on a seemingly endless journey to find her. With Francois Damiens, Finnegan Oldfield, Agathe Dronne; directed by Thomas Bidegain. In French with subtitles.

Ghostbusters (PG-13, 105 minutes) This acceptable, sometimes zany remake of the iconic 1984 original supernatural comedy stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon in the roles first occupied by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. With Leslie Jones, Chris Hemsworth; directed by Paul Feig.

Ice Age: Collision Course (PG, 100 minutes) Everybody giggles at the twitchy acorn-pursuing squirrel Scrat, but he can't do everything, and the rest of the cast, along with the screenwriters, don't help much. In this, the fifth film in the kid-focused and mostly scatological Ice Age franchise, Scrat is responsible for setting off cosmic events that force Sid, Manny, Diego and the rest of the prehistoric herd to head out on a goofy, pointless journey to escape the menace of a fast-approaching asteroid. Animated with voices of Ray Romano, Nick Offerman, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Jennifer Lopez, Queen Latifah; directed by Mike Thurmeier and Galen T. Chu.

MovieStyle on 10/14/2016