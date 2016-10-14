Happy birthday. There's part of you that wants so much to amuse and delight. You will -- with your excellent choices, effortless banter and drive to find the entertaining qualities of life. There will be a tricky pattern interrupt in January, and it's something you'll be grateful for years after. The excitement of May is a little slice of heaven.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know that fate can be cruel because you've seen your share of it. But you also know that you're the only one who can play your cards. Today you may have to bluff a bit to play the game well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Winning today is a matter of knowing who is on your team, who needs to be won over and who is never going to get there. If you don't know who your enemies are, you're at a disadvantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You won't be able to tell that you've won them over. It's a tough crowd. This situation is rather political, and people aren't in a position to show everything they are feeling about you. Just wait and see.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Knowing that over the course of today your energy will be spent, you are reticent to give it away to anyone who will squander the gift. To apply yourself well, you'll have to be a little on the defensive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It takes tremendous effort to overcome mental limitations that have long served you well. These rules you made kept you in a secure place. But now you don't need them, and they're holding you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When it works, you want to analyze the success so you can repeat the steps and throw this recipe together again and again. Don't even bother with this today. There's a magic here that can't be quantified. Just enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What's keeping you from your goal? Most likely, you just haven't answered the question "Why?" What purpose will this aim serve? Therein lies your inspiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your fantasy isn't as far off as you think it is. Sure, there are still about 500 steps to take before you get your first sign that it's "on," but rest assured, these steps are all within your ability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone you admire will contact you. It would be easy to respond with an enthusiasm uncomfortable for the other person to process, which is why it's very important to play it cool.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Lifting things that are beyond the typical weight you'd encounter in daily life will build your muscles. Doing things that fall outside of your comfort zone will build your confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People want to get into great shape for the social validation it brings, while in actuality the validation is nothing compared to the enormous benefits that come with increased vitality and self-esteem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Is someone trying to define you by what you use or what you own? Hopefully that someone isn't you, because of course these things don't and could never define you.

MovieStyle on 10/14/2016