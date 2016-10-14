• Frank Dolan, a school board member in Richmond County, Ga., proposed suspending athletes, cheerleaders and band members if they don't stand during the national anthem, prompting Superintendent Angela Pringle to request time to research how other schools handle the matter.

• Bobby Slagle, 69, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in New Castle, Ind., frustrated with vandalism at his church, was arrested on felony intimidation charges after police accused him of showing children a revolver tucked in his waistband and threatening to shoot them.

• Gov. Paul LePage of Maine, known for his coarse language, said at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast that his grandmother would have washed his mouth out with soap over some of the things he's said but that even "bad words" are protected by the Constitution.

• John Nagl, 50, a preparatory school headmaster from Haverford, Pa., was placed on leave as he faces a charge of simple assault, accused of putting his son in a chokehold during an argument that began when he took away his son's cellphone after finding marijuana in a backpack.

• Angel Otavalo of Springs, N.Y., faces housing and code violations for converting his basement into seven bedrooms as well as a charge of unlawfully possessing wildlife after inspectors found he was keeping a deer in his yard.

• Crenshanda Williams, 43, fired from her job as a 911 operator in Houston, was charged with two counts of interference with an emergency telephone call after, investigators said, she quickly hung up on thousands of calls, including robberies, traffic and medical emergencies.

• Carolyn Parker of Brockton, Mass., said it is "mortifying" to think that the person who stole her mother's ashes out of her vehicle's glove box might be an addict who could have ingested the ashes thinking they were drugs.

• Jonathan Cole, 36, of Pleasant Grove, Ala., initially told police that he worked for a neighboring agency after being spotted driving an unmarked Crown Victoria with police lights, but ended up being charged with impersonating a police officer when his story didn't check out.

• John McBain, a circuit judge in Jackson County, Mich., threw off his robe and left his bench to help a court bailiff restrain a defendant who resisted being handcuffed after McBain ordered the man to jail for violating a protection order.

