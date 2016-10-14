Man held in slaying outside North Little Rock home

North Little Rock police arrested one person in a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

The department said in a news release that officers responded at 3:27 p.m. to 5319 Lynch Drive, a residence off East Broadway on the city's east side. Police found Kevin Williams, 29, lying in the front yard. He'd been shot multiple times.

Williams was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Police reported that Tetus Jenkins, 37, was standing over Williams and asking for help when officers arrived. He told officers that he'd shot Williams, reports said. Police said Jenkins was carrying a gun.

Jenkins was charged with second-degree murder.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said Jenkins and Williams had known each other "a long time" and were involved in an argument before the shooting. Dedrick said Williams had been renting the home. Jenkins has owned the one-story residence since 2008, according to property records.

Williams' death is the ninth homicide of the year in North Little Rock. Additional details about the slaying weren't immediately available.

Jenkins was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Pulaski County court records show no previous criminal history for Jenkins.

Metro on 10/14/2016