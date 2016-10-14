• Country star Luke Bryan was a bit stiff as he stepped into his tour bus in the middle of a soybean field in Elizabethtown, Ky. His right arm hung limp in a sling, a result of breaking his collarbone in a bicycle accident during an earlier tour stop in Tennessee. But instead of canceling his show, he switched his microphone to his left hand and took to the stage, shaking his hips to the music. A few days later, he had surgery to "bolt it back together," as he described it, so he would heal faster. "I will never outgrow being clumsy," Bryan said. "And now I gotta answer questions about it for the next five months." But Bryan isn't going to let a broken bone stop him from his Farm Tour, which is a passion project for the reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year. He's been doing the Farm Tour for eight years and it's grown in scale and purpose. The Farm Tour takes a Bryan concert for one night to working farms in small communities and cities throughout the South and Midwest that don't have an arena or venue large enough for his regular tour. Crews erect a stage in pastureland and as many as 15,000 fans drive through winding dirt paths to get to the stage. Bryan, the son of a peanut grower in Leesburg, Ga., said he picked the right profession. "Farming is pretty brutal, but you know it's also a very fulfilling life," Bryan said. Bryan provides a scholarship for a college student at each stop on the Farm Tour, which runs until Saturday. By the end of this year's tour, he'll have given out 50 scholarships. "On a lot of these farms, these kids from farming backgrounds, they don't want to go to college because they don't want to leave their family with the burden of the farm," Bryan said. "So hopefully we can kick-start their college career."

• Actor Gary Busey will make his New York stage debut next month in the off-Broadway show Perfect Crime, playing a serial killer in the cast of the longest-running play in city history. Busey, who received an Oscar nomination for 1978's The Buddy Holly Story, will play charismatic serial killer Lionel McAuley starting Nov. 21 at The Theater Center near Times Square. The murder mystery tells the story of attractive psychiatrist and suspected coldblooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, a deranged patient and a detective who's falling in love with her. Busey will star opposite Catherine Russell, who is the Guinness World Records holder for the most performances by a theater actor in the same role.

A Section on 10/14/2016