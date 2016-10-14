Home /
Official: Mom jailed with daughter after mailing drug to her
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.
KEY WEST, Fla. — Authorities say a mother who mailed drugs to her incarcerated daughter is now an inmate in the same Florida jail.
Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Becky Herrin said in a news release that a deputy at the jail near Key West found the envelope and noticed it had a chemical smell. He opened the envelope and saw a substance inside.
A report says the substance turned out to be Buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Nadine Carroll on Thursday.
Now Carroll is in the same jail as daughter Shannon Carroll.
Records show Shannon Carroll was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of cocaine.
Nadine Carroll is charged with smuggling contraband into jail. Records don't indicate whether they've hired lawyers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Official: Mom jailed with daughter after mailing drug to her
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.