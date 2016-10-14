Operation 8 Ball nets 49 drug-related arrest warrants in Arkansas

A months-long operation dubbed Operation 8 Ball culminated this week in nearly 50 arrest warrants on drug-related charges in Arkansas, according to the Hot Springs Police Department.

In a news release, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force said the six-month investigation targeted mid-level drug traffickers in Garland County, including Hot Springs.

Lt. James “Corky” Martin, the operation’s coordinator, said that by the end of the operation, nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine was taken out of the market — an accomplishment resulting from residents' help, undercover purchases, traffic stops, search warrants and "countless hours" of investigative work.

Forty-nine arrest warrants were issued on charges of possession of methamphetamine/cocaine with purpose to deliver, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, delivery of methamphetamine and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Martin said an investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are anticipated as part of the operation.

The 18th East Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office, U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Arkansas, Arkansas State Police, Garland County sheriff's office, Homeland Security Investigations, Hot Springs Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service were also involved in the operation.