Arkansas man shot dead on street

Friday, October 14, 2016, 8:14 a.m.
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

OSCEOLA -- An Osceola man was shot and killed Wednesday evening, Osceola Police Chief David Gladden said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired on Parkway Street in the northern end of the Mississippi County town at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Gladden said. When officers arrived, they found John Williams, 28, lying in the front yard of 102 Parkway St. with a single gunshot wound between his shoulder blades.

Gladden said Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey pronounced Williams dead.

Witnesses said they saw two people running away from the shooting scene.

The chief said police are still investigating.

It is the first homicide in the city of 7,400 this year, Gladden said.

State Desk on 10/14/2016

Print Headline: Osceola man, 28, shot dead on street

