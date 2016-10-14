Arkansas pickup driver dies in train collision
A Thursday morning crash in Jefferson County involving a Union Pacific train and a pickup left a Little Rock man dead, according to a spokesman for the transport company.
Jeff DeGraff, a Texas-based spokesman for Union Pacific, said the accident occurred about 9 a.m. when the train collided with a pickup at a crossing off U.S. 63 just outside Wabbaseka, which is about 19 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.
The driver was identified as Albert J. Gornatti Jr., 46, of Little Rock, authorities say.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
DeGraff said the crossing where the crash happened has a stop sign and railroad crossing indicators but does not have crossing gates for motorists.
