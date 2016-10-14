Police arrest two cousins in Arkansas man's death

BLYTHEVILLE -- Police arrested two cousins in the shooting death of a Blytheville man after they surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Jeremy Reed, 28, and Dante Reed, 19, both of Blytheville, are charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the slaying of Michael Angelo Scott, 33, Tuesday evening. Jeremy Reed also was charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person.

The two men are being held in the Mississippi County jail with bail set at $500,000 for each, Adams said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Hearn Street in Blytheville at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Scott had been shot and taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, where he died later that night.

Authorities sent Scott's body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Adams said the two men were at Scott's Hearn Street house earlier in the evening and got into an altercation with him.

The two left but returned later that night and kicked open the door to Scott's home, entered and shot Scott, Adams said.

Dante Reed was recently released from jail on bond after he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in the holdup of a Blytheville convenience store and pizza restaurant in August, police said.

