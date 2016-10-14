Police: Three men steal ATM from Little Rock convenience store

An ATM was stolen from a Little Rock convenience store early Thursday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An employee of the Stop & Shop at 3200 Baseline Road arrived at the store around 2:19 a.m. and saw the front door was open, according to a police report.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw three men had pried open the door with some type of bar around 12:40 a.m. The men appeared to be wearing gloves, police said, and they took an ATM from the gas station without leaving behind any fingerprints.

The employee said he did not know how much money was in the ATM and that no other items appeared to be missing.

Officers searched the area and did not find the robbers. No suspects were identified on the report.