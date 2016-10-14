Police: Two brothers robbed at gunpoint at Little Rock home

Two brothers were robbed at gunpoint at their Little Rock home Thursday afternoon, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Jose Olvera, 34, was working on his truck with his brother, Wence Olvera, 32, at their house in the 9000 block of Warren Drive around 3:59 p.m. when two men walked up and pointed their guns at them, the brothers told police.

The men told officers that the robbers pressed their weapons against Jose's stomach and Wence's head and took their wallets before running north on Warren Drive.

The wallets had about $250 cash in them total, according to the report.

The robbers were described as two black men between 25 and 30 years old in the police report.

Police said they searched the area and did not find the suspects.