Home / Entertainment / Movies /
Previews
This article was published today at 1:42 a.m.
American Honey
87 R A free-spirited teenager on the brink of adulthood leaves her troubled Midwest home and hits the road with a mag crew -- itinerant laborers who peddle publications door-to-door during the day and party hard at night -- that becomes her surrogate. With Sasha Lane, Riley Keough, Shia LaBeouf, McCaul Lombardi; directed by Andrea Arnold. (2 hours, 43 minutes)
Kevin Hart: What Now?
83 R Comedian Kevin Hart performs in front of 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Directed by Leslie Small, Tim Story. (1 hour, 36 minutes)
Max Steel
PG-13 Teenager Max (Ben Winchell), who discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe, and funny, slightly rebellious, techno-organic extraterrestrial Steel (Josh Brener) combine to become superhero Max Steel -- and then square off against an unstoppable enemy from another galaxy. With Maria Bello, Ana Villafane, Andy Garcia, Mike Doyle; directed by Stewart Hendler. (1 hour, 32 minutes)
Priceless
PG-13 Desperately in need of money and in hopes of regaining custody of his daughter, a man (Joel Smallbone) embarks on a cross-country delivery for cash -- and then discovers that he is delivering two young women. With David Koechner, Bianca A. Santos, Amber Midthunder, Jim Parrack; directed by Ben Smallbone. (1 hour, 37 minutes)
MovieStyle on 10/14/2016
Print Headline: Previews
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Previews
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.