American Honey

87 R A free-spirited teenager on the brink of adulthood leaves her troubled Midwest home and hits the road with a mag crew -- itinerant laborers who peddle publications door-to-door during the day and party hard at night -- that becomes her surrogate. With Sasha Lane, Riley Keough, Shia LaBeouf, McCaul Lombardi; directed by Andrea Arnold. (2 hours, 43 minutes)

Kevin Hart: What Now?

83 R Comedian Kevin Hart performs in front of 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Directed by Leslie Small, Tim Story. (1 hour, 36 minutes)

Max Steel

PG-13 Teenager Max (Ben Winchell), who discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe, and funny, slightly rebellious, techno-organic extraterrestrial Steel (Josh Brener) combine to become superhero Max Steel -- and then square off against an unstoppable enemy from another galaxy. With Maria Bello, Ana Villafane, Andy Garcia, Mike Doyle; directed by Stewart Hendler. (1 hour, 32 minutes)

Priceless

PG-13 Desperately in need of money and in hopes of regaining custody of his daughter, a man (Joel Smallbone) embarks on a cross-country delivery for cash -- and then discovers that he is delivering two young women. With David Koechner, Bianca A. Santos, Amber Midthunder, Jim Parrack; directed by Ben Smallbone. (1 hour, 37 minutes)

MovieStyle on 10/14/2016