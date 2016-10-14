Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 8:12 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

The latest on Arkansas safety target J'Marick Woods

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:00 a.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteben-goff-begging-to-differ-arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-argues-with-the-officials-in-the-razorbacks-game-against-alabama-drawing-a-penalty-for-unsportsmanlike-conduct-after-a-penalty-negated-austin-allens-touchdown-pass-to-drew-morgan-in-the-second-half-of-alabamas-49-30-victory

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff BEGGING TO DIFFER: Arkansas coach Bret Bielema argues with the officials in the Razorbacks' game against Alabama, drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after a penalty negated Austin Allen's touchdown pass to Drew Morgan in the second half of Alabama's 49-30 victory.

A major defensive target, safety J'Marick Woods recapped his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend and talked about what's next in his recruitment.

His parents and two siblings accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has about 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State. ESPN rates him the No. 21 safety in the nation.

A Michigan commitment, Woods plans to make an official visit to Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: The latest on Arkansas safety target J'Marick Woods

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online