The latest on Arkansas safety target J'Marick Woods

A major defensive target, safety J'Marick Woods recapped his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend and talked about what's next in his recruitment.

His parents and two siblings accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has about 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State. ESPN rates him the No. 21 safety in the nation.

A Michigan commitment, Woods plans to make an official visit to Ann Arbor.