Sales tax for 1 Arkansas county's jail to end

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The collection of a sales tax to construct the over $40 million Garland County jail is set to end, retiring capital improvement bonds the tax secures five months ahead of schedule.

The end of the five-eighths sales tax may provide the county with a possible windfall of more than $4 million.

The Sentinel-Record reported that voters approved the tax in October 2011 and the collection will end at the end of 2016. County Judge Rick Davis said the remaining five months of collection can be used by the county for any legal county purpose.