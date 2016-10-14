Home /
Sales tax for 1 Arkansas county's jail to end
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:26 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The collection of a sales tax to construct the over $40 million Garland County jail is set to end, retiring capital improvement bonds the tax secures five months ahead of schedule.
The end of the five-eighths sales tax may provide the county with a possible windfall of more than $4 million.
The Sentinel-Record reported that voters approved the tax in October 2011 and the collection will end at the end of 2016. County Judge Rick Davis said the remaining five months of collection can be used by the county for any legal county purpose.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sales tax for 1 Arkansas county's jail to end
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
RBBrittain says... October 14, 2016 at 6:03 p.m.
In case anyone argues why they didn't just end the sales tax five months early: Thanks to the Streamlined Sales Tax Agreement, sales tax rates can only change at the start of a calendar quarter, and then only after a certain amount of notice. (This is so merchants, especially e-tailers, only have to change their tax tables four times a year.) Evidently Garland County couldn't provide notice in time to end the tax Sept. 30, so they had to wait till Dec. 31.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.