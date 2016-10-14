Stocks regain much of early losses

NEW YORK -- Bank stocks were shaken Thursday after a steep drop in China's exports made investors worry again about the health of the world's second-largest economy. U.S. stocks gradually recovered most of their losses as safer investments such as utilities traded higher.

The Dow dipped 45.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,098.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 6.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,132.55. The Nasdaq composite sank 25.69 points, or 0.5 percent, 5,213.33.

Indexes took big losses early on after major Asian markets skidded overnight. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped as much as 184 points. Industries that depend heavily on China and global economic growth, such as technology and energy companies, also fell. As the day wore on, though, investors bought utilities, real estate investment trusts and other stocks that tend to pay big dividends.

And they seemed to reconsider how well China's economy is doing. Over the past few months it appeared to be getting stronger, said David Chalupnik, head of equities for Nuveen Asset Management.

"We've had three months of good data out of China," he said. "The question is, is it just one number or is this the start of a new trend?"

China's exports fell 10 percent in September compared with a year ago. That was worse than analysts expected, and it was also a much bigger drop than in August. China has been critical to global economic growth for a quarter of a century, and since the summer of 2015, stocks have periodically been roiled by worries that China's economy was weakening.

Financial firms took the largest losses as investors feared the latest reports on China mean banks won't lend as much money to consumers and businesses around the world. Bank of America shares fell 20 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $15.83, and Bank of New York Mellon skidded $1.03, or 2.6 percent, to $39.09.

Shares of utility companies and real estate investment trusts traded higher. Dominion Resources added $1.15, or 1.6 percent, to $73.31, and Duke Energy picked up $1.29, or 1.7 percent, to $77.94.

Investors also bought government bonds, which sent yields sharply lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to 1.74 percent from 1.77 percent.

Energy companies also declined even though energy prices moved higher. Chevron shares slipped $1.36, or 1.3 percent, to $100.79, and Cabot Oil & Gas shed $1.11, or 4.7 percent, to $22.75.

Companies that rely heavily on sales to China fell. Chipmaking equipment company Applied Materials shed 78 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $27.86, and security software-maker Symantec gave up 66 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $24.28.

Ulta Salon climbed after it raised its guidance and gave strong estimates for the third quarter. Shares of the beauty products retailer rose $27.17, or 11.4 percent, to $266.14.

Railroad operator CSX climbed after its earnings were better than expected even though coal volumes keep falling. The stock rose 94 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $31.15.

Oil prices recovered from an early loss. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $50.44 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 22 cents to $52.03 a barrel in London.

