'Strain' the emphasis for blockers

— Coach Bret Bielema spoke Monday about how adding another ounce of effort could have sprung a few more offensive plays against Alabama, and the mantra of "strain" has taken over this week.

"There was a draw play right before the half that both our interior players are blocking down on tackles, and if they could just finish it, literally like 0.5 seconds, Rawleigh [Williams] is going to be through the hole and could hit a home run," Bielema said. "They're on the right guys for the most part. There were some busts, obviously, but when you're on the right guy, if you can just strain. That's the thing we talk about all the time in practice. Strain, strain, strain."

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is running with the theme.

"Our point of emphasis all week has been six seconds of strain," Anderson said. "The average football play lasts six seconds. They've got to strain from the start of the snap to the echo of the whistle."