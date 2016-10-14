Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 8:15 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Student arrested after threatening to shoot up school, authorities say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


GREENBRIER -- A Greenbrier public school student was arrested Thursday after authorities said the youth threatened to shoot up the school.

The student was jailed on one count of terroristic threatening, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a news release. Investigators concluded that the youth did not have an immediate ability to carry out the threat, the release said.

Sheriff's deputies were tipped about an Instagram post in which the student purportedly made the threat. Investigators and the Greenbrier Police Department were immediately notified, and the boy was found at home.

State Desk on 10/14/2016

Print Headline: Student arrested in shooting threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Student arrested after threatening to shoot up school, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online