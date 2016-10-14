Student arrested after threatening to shoot up school, authorities say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
GREENBRIER -- A Greenbrier public school student was arrested Thursday after authorities said the youth threatened to shoot up the school.
The student was jailed on one count of terroristic threatening, the Faulkner County sheriff's office said in a news release. Investigators concluded that the youth did not have an immediate ability to carry out the threat, the release said.
Sheriff's deputies were tipped about an Instagram post in which the student purportedly made the threat. Investigators and the Greenbrier Police Department were immediately notified, and the boy was found at home.
