Super Quiz: Highest grossing films
This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.
Rhett and Scarlett (1939)
Epic science fiction film directed, written and produced by James Cameron (2009)
C-3PO and R2-D2 (1977)
Iceberg (1997)
Maria von Trapp (1965)
Ten-year-old Elliott longs for a good friend (1982).
Moses (1956)
Popular in the West but banned in the Soviet Union (1965)
The boat is named the Orca (1975).
ANSWERS
Gone With the Wind
Avatar
Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope
Titanic
The Sound of Music
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Ten Commandments
Doctor Zhivago
Jaws
Super Quiz: Highest grossing films
