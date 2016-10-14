Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 2:10 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Highest grossing films

This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. Rhett and Scarlett (1939)

  2. Epic science fiction film directed, written and produced by James Cameron (2009)

  3. C-3PO and R2-D2 (1977)

  4. Iceberg (1997)

  5. Maria von Trapp (1965)

  6. Ten-year-old Elliott longs for a good friend (1982).

  7. Moses (1956)

  8. Popular in the West but banned in the Soviet Union (1965)

  9. The boat is named the Orca (1975).

ANSWERS

  1. Gone With the Wind

  2. Avatar

  3. Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope

  4. Titanic

  5. The Sound of Music

  6. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

  7. The Ten Commandments

  8. Doctor Zhivago

  9. Jaws

MovieStyle on 10/14/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Highest grossing films

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Highest grossing films

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online