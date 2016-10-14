U.N. peacekeepers repel rebel assault

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Fighters with the former Seleka rebel group attacked a northern town in Central African Republic overnight Wednesday, and clashes left at least 30 dead and 57 wounded as United Nations peacekeepers confronted them, the U.N. said.

The attack in Kaga-Bandoro was likely retaliation for the death Tuesday of a suspected former Seleka member, the peacekeeping mission said in a statement. Peacekeepers repelled the attackers, killing at least 12, the U.N. mission said.

The U.N. condemned the violence that saw rebels attack civilians, target authorities and loot aid organizations.

Armed men attacked a secondary school during a teacher training, witnesses told the U.N. children’s agency, saying that among those killed were three teachers, the director of an educational center and the vice president of the parents association.

“We are deeply shocked by these developments and saddened that teachers have been targeted,” said Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF’s representative in the country.

A priest said he saw that two humanitarian workers were also among the dead. He spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

More than 5,000 people already displaced by years of violence have taken refuge next to the U.N. base, their informal settlements burned, the U.N. Office for Humanitarian Affairs said.