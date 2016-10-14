Home /
VIDEO: ESPN asks coaches who they would take on road trip
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 8:54 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema plays a central role in a new commercial made by ESPN in which a large selection of FBS coaches are asked which three people they would bring along on a road trip.
Bielema is the third coach to appear in the spot, behind Washington's Chris Petersen and Duke's David Cutcliffe, and his first response is "I would take Robert DeNiro for pure entertainment."
Bielema makes another appearance later and says, "I would definitely take my wife," a sentiment that is immediately echoed by Boston College's Steve Addazio, then echoed by a split screen of 16 coaches, followed by Kansas Coach David Beaty saying, "And darling, I'd want you to go."
Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas coach, makes two appearances in the ad promoting the College Football Playoff, saying "Indiana Jones" and later "Chris Farley" as two of his choices.
Print Headline: Allen gets attention of coach
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: ESPN asks coaches who they would take on road trip
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.