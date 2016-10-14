VIDEO: ESPN asks coaches who they would take on road trip

— Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema plays a central role in a new commercial made by ESPN in which a large selection of FBS coaches are asked which three people they would bring along on a road trip.

Bielema is the third coach to appear in the spot, behind Washington's Chris Petersen and Duke's David Cutcliffe, and his first response is "I would take Robert DeNiro for pure entertainment."

Bielema makes another appearance later and says, "I would definitely take my wife," a sentiment that is immediately echoed by Boston College's Steve Addazio, then echoed by a split screen of 16 coaches, followed by Kansas Coach David Beaty saying, "And darling, I'd want you to go."

Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas coach, makes two appearances in the ad promoting the College Football Playoff, saying "Indiana Jones" and later "Chris Farley" as two of his choices.

Print Headline: Allen gets attention of coach