Hurricane Nicole whacks Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Hurricane Nicole roared across Bermuda on Thursday, pummeling the resort island with winds up to 115 mph that snapped trees and peeled off roofs before the storm spun away into open water.

The Category 3 system also flooded homes, damaged boats that broke away from their moorings and knocked out power to more than 27,000 customers who live in the British territory, which has sturdy infrastructure and is accustomed to heavy weather.

By late Thursday afternoon, crews were clearing roads, and many islanders were posting pictures of calmer seas and clearer skies.

“Nicole is now racing away,” said James Dodgson, deputy director at the Bermuda Weather Service. “There’s been a bit of sunshine trying to poke through.” Forecasters expected to cancel a tropical-storm warning later in the evening.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm as it churned toward the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. By Thursday evening, it was about 255 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The system was moving northeast at 21 mph.

Colombia extends truce with rebels

BOGOTA, Colombia — President Juan Manuel Santos announced Thursday that he is extending a cease-fire with Colombia’s largest rebel movement to give more time to efforts to save a peace deal rejected by voters.

Santos said in a televised address that he was extending by two months the ceasefire with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia until Dec. 31.

He made the announcement after meeting with students who have been organizing demonstrations across the country to demand the accord be implemented immediately despite its rejection in a referendum.

“Let it be clear: this isn’t an ultimatum or deadline,” Santos said, adding that he hoped to have an agreement before year’s end.

Santos, winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, is engaged in three-way talks with the rebel group and the opposition.

Dutch to update euthanasia law

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government plans to draft a new law that would allow people who consider their lives to be “completed” to get help to die “in a dignified way.”

The move was welcomed Thursday by the country’s leading right-to-die organization but criticized by some opposition lawmakers and a group for the elderly.

The proposal is the latest step in the development of the liberal Dutch mercy-killing law first adopted in 2002. Euthanasia under strict conditions was legalized that year for people facing unbearable suffering, making the Netherlands one of the few countries in the world where mercy killing is allowed.

The government announced late Wednesday that it now wants to help people who may not have a specific medical complaint but are suffering and want to die because they consider their lives to be completed.