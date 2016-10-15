2 people found dead inside burned Texarkana home

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Firefighters on the Arkansas side of Texarkana say two people were found dead inside a home that burned.

Battalion Fire Chief Ginger Lee told the Texarkana Gazette that the fire was reported about 8:15 p.m. Friday and was under control within 20 minutes. Lee said the first victim was found as the fire was being put out and the second was found a few minutes later.

No names have been released.

Investigators say the house was boarded up and was supposed to be vacant.

Firefighters said neither the cause of the deaths or the cause of the fire have been determined.