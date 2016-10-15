3 people dead, 12 hurt after restaurant gun battle

LOS ANGELES — An early morning argument at a Los Angeles restaurant apparently triggered a gun battle that left 3 people dead and 12 wounded, authorities said Saturday.

Police who arrived at the scene found shell casings and blood throughout the restaurant, located west of downtown Los Angeles.

Two possible suspects were being questioned.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said a preliminary investigation found a party was underway at the restaurant at 12:30 a.m. Saturday when an argument started.

A man and woman left the building, then returned and the restaurant erupted in gunfire.

Three people died at the scene, and 12 others were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable but serious.

Police did not disclose the names or ages of the fatalities or the wounded.

"There was some type of party there," Lopez said. After the couple left the restaurant and returned "that's when the shooting occurred."

LAPD Sgt. Frank Preciado tells The Los Angeles Times that the restaurant was "a bloody scene with shell casings everywhere."

One firearm was recovered.

The Times described the restaurant as a popular Jamaican eatery in a converted house that features a DJ on Friday night.