Arkansas man dies after motorcycle hits tree
This article was published today at 4:49 p.m.
Spradling Avenue and N. 46th Street, Fort Smith
A Fort Smith man died Friday night after his motorcycle hit a tree, state police said.
Cedric Marable, 41, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson west on Spradling Avenue in Fort Smith, crossing N. 46th Street at 7:23 p.m., Arkansas State Police said in a crash report. He lost control and the motorcycle struck a tree.
Marable was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center where he later died, police said.
State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. The death marked the 418th of the year on state roads.
